Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Rises By 15.3%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 522,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

NYSE FF opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.