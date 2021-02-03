Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declines By 15.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 6,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,362. The stock has a market cap of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.