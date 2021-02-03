Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Drops By 13.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

