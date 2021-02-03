Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Grows By 17.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 973,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HE opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

