Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expands By 14.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

