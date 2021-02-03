Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Decreases By 15.5%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,458 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 439,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

