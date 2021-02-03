Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Decreases By 15.3%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 629,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. 158,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $126.92.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

