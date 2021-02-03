Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declines By 14.2%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,986. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.