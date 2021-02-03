Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Increases By 13.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,491. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

