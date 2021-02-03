Short Interest in Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Declines By 13.8%

Midas Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Midas Gold stock remained flat at $$7.71 on Wednesday. 118,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,683. Midas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.
About Midas Gold
