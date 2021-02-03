Short Interest in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Decreases By 15.0%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 646,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.