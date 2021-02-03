Short Interest in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expands By 14.4%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,960. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

