Short Interest in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declines By 15.9%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.