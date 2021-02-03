Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Expands By 14.7%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKIUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. Parkland has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.