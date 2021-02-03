Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expands By 14.8%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 28,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,729. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

