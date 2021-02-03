Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Increases By 15.2%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.