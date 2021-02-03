Short Interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Increases By 13.7%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 34,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,992. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

