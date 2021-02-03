Short Interest in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Decreases By 15.5%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of REI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 6,660,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,735. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.