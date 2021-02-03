Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 13.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.