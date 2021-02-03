Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rises By 16.5%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 262,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $175,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPH opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

