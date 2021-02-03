Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Drops By 13.6%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth $349,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $3,981.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

