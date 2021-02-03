Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 13.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SMMNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

