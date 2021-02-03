Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 13.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $28.98.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
