Short Interest in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Grows By 17.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,300 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SGLB stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

