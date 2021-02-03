Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Drops By 14.2%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE STON traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,395. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
