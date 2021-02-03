Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Drops By 14.2%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE STON traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,395. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneMor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in StoneMor by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.