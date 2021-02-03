Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Grows By 17.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.8 days.

TMTNF stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $74.03.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.