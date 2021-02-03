Short Interest in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Rises By 13.7%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 959,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,151.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 257,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

