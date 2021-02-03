Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Drops By 14.8%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,223.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNHAF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$148.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

