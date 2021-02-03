Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Drops By 14.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Shares of ERH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 22,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,035. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

