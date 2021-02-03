Short Interest in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Increases By 14.9%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

WPTIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

