Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declines By 14.7%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after acquiring an additional 131,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

