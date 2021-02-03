Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rises By 14.6%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11. zooplus has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

