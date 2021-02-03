ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a PE ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

