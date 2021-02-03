SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SI-BONE by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in SI-BONE by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $3,930,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

