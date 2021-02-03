Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Trading Up 6.3%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 716,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,768,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

