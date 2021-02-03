Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Trading Up 6.3%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 716,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,768,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
