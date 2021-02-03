Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

