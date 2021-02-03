Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.65, with a volume of 212885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.