Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.