Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,623,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,933,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,238.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$53.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.