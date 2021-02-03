Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells $20,243.93 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Paul Sean Little sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $20,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 599,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 22.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

