Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 12.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 719,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 622,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

