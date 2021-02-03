Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.17.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.