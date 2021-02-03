Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $21.61. 1,368,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,861,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

