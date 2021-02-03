SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SILV. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
About SilverCrest Metals
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.