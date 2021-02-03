SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SILV. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.