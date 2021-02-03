Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Shares Up 53.1%

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)’s share price rose 53.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

