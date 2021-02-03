Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

NYSE:SPG opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

