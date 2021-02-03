Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.11

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 5880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,249. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

