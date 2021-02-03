SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Capitalization Tops $86,651.61

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $86,651.61 and $19,465.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.