SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 5.1% Higher

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.70. 374,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 323,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in SkyWest by 13.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

