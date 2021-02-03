SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 5.1% Higher

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.70. 374,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 323,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.
About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.