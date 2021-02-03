Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Skyworks Solutions worth $244,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.22. 110,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

