Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Insiders have sold a total of 79,219 shares of company stock worth $5,440,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

